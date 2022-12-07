Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,767 M

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) on December 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $45.45, soaring 1.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.34 and dropped to $44.67 before settling in for the closing price of $45.55. Within the past 52 weeks, EXAS’s price has moved between $29.27 and $87.23.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 77.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 36.20%. With a float of $176.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6420 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.66, operating margin of -41.27, and the pretax margin is -47.68.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Diagnostics & Research industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Exact Sciences Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 12, was worth 529,275. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 16,872 shares at a rate of $31.37, taking the stock ownership to the 18,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Gen. Mgr., Precision Oncology sold 984 for $47.12, making the entire transaction worth $46,366. This insider now owns 4,596 shares in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.07) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of -33.71 while generating a return on equity of -19.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.7 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.26.

During the past 100 days, Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) raw stochastic average was set at 81.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.79 in the near term. At $47.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $48.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.45.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.14 billion based on 177,684K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,767 M and income totals -595,630 K. The company made 523,070 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -148,760 K in sales during its previous quarter.