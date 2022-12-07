Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) volume exceeds 1.54 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $112.10, down -1.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $112.69 and dropped to $109.20 before settling in for the closing price of $111.82. Over the past 52 weeks, EXPD has traded in a range of $86.08-$137.80.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 22.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 102.90%. With a float of $158.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19070 employees.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 1,304,422. In this transaction President Global Services of this company sold 11,500 shares at a rate of $113.43, taking the stock ownership to the 17,879 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s Senior VP – CFO sold 17,206 for $106.23, making the entire transaction worth $1,827,838. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.13) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s (EXPD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.51, a number that is poised to hit 2.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD)

Looking closely at Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.69 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.40.

During the past 100 days, Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s (EXPD) raw stochastic average was set at 78.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.47. However, in the short run, Expeditors International of Washington Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $112.19. Second resistance stands at $114.18. The third major resistance level sits at $115.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $108.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $107.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $105.21.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.49 billion has total of 159,136K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,524 M in contrast with the sum of 1,415 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,362 M and last quarter income was 414,210 K.