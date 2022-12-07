Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) plunged -2.29 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $20.14, down -2.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.14 and dropped to $19.40 before settling in for the closing price of $20.05. Over the past 52 weeks, EXTR has traded in a range of $8.49-$21.03.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 12.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 29.90%. With a float of $128.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.29 million.

In an organization with 2643 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.67, operating margin of +6.57, and the pretax margin is +4.69.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Extreme Networks Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 88.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 207,409. In this transaction EVP Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $20.74, taking the stock ownership to the 113,347 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO sold 94,498 for $19.08, making the entire transaction worth $1,802,975. This insider now owns 838,722 shares in total.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.17) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +3.98 while generating a return on equity of 61.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 86.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Extreme Networks Inc.’s (EXTR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.22 million. That was better than the volume of 1.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Extreme Networks Inc.’s (EXTR) raw stochastic average was set at 86.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.72. However, in the short run, Extreme Networks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.02. Second resistance stands at $20.45. The third major resistance level sits at $20.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.54.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.56 billion has total of 131,345K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,112 M in contrast with the sum of 44,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 297,690 K and last quarter income was 12,590 K.