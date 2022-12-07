First Horizon Corporation (FHN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.66% last month.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) on December 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $24.52, soaring 0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.54 and dropped to $24.44 before settling in for the closing price of $24.49. Within the past 52 weeks, FHN’s price has moved between $15.00 and $24.92.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 21.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -7.90%. With a float of $529.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $535.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7676 employees.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of First Horizon Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 3,455,839. In this transaction President-Specialty Banking of this company sold 139,637 shares at a rate of $24.75, taking the stock ownership to the 527,091 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s SEVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 36,228 for $24.34, making the entire transaction worth $881,620. This insider now owns 169,290 shares in total.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.43) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +32.18 while generating a return on equity of 12.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.50% during the next five years compared to 13.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Trading Performance Indicators

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Horizon Corporation (FHN)

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) saw its 5-day average volume 17.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, First Horizon Corporation’s (FHN) raw stochastic average was set at 86.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 6.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 9.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.55 in the near term. At $24.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.39. The third support level lies at $24.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.16 billion based on 536,804K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,234 M and income totals 999,000 K. The company made 946,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 265,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.