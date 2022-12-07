Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 1.61%

A new trading day began on December 06, 2022, with Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) stock priced at $52.36, up 0.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.71 and dropped to $52.25 before settling in for the closing price of $52.36. GLPI’s price has ranged from $41.81 to $53.25 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 8.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -1.70%. With a float of $246.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $256.56 million.

In an organization with 17 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 156,000. In this transaction COO, Gen Counsel & Sec of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $52.00, taking the stock ownership to the 182,993 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s EVP, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 3,000 for $52.00, making the entire transaction worth $156,000. This insider now owns 185,993 shares in total.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.85 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.30% during the next five years compared to 7.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 116.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.31 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.54 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s (GLPI) raw stochastic average was set at 91.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.58. However, in the short run, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $52.66. Second resistance stands at $52.91. The third major resistance level sits at $53.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.99. The third support level lies at $51.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.40 billion, the company has a total of 255,479K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,216 M while annual income is 534,090 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 333,820 K while its latest quarter income was 226,220 K.