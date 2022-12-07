Investors finally get a glimpse of Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) volume hitting the figure of 0.51 million.

On December 06, 2022, Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) opened at $73.49, lower -2.34% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.71 and dropped to $71.24 before settling in for the closing price of $73.43. Price fluctuations for AWI have ranged from $71.64 to $118.14 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 5.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 322.20% at the time writing. With a float of $45.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2960 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.68, operating margin of +15.20, and the pretax margin is +21.93.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 129,825. In this transaction SVP Americas of this company sold 1,365 shares at a rate of $95.11, taking the stock ownership to the 45,053 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s SVP, Human Resources sold 1,000 for $95.00, making the entire transaction worth $95,000. This insider now owns 12,895 shares in total.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.47) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +16.91 while generating a return on equity of 38.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 322.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.58% during the next five years compared to 17.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 71.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI)

The latest stats from [Armstrong World Industries Inc., AWI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.47 million was superior to 0.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.95.

During the past 100 days, Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s (AWI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $73.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $74.69. The third major resistance level sits at $75.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.75. The third support level lies at $68.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) Key Stats

There are currently 45,663K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,107 M according to its annual income of 183,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 325,000 K and its income totaled 57,500 K.