Investors finally get a glimpse of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) volume hitting the figure of 0.85 million.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $44.74, down -1.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.00 and dropped to $43.35 before settling in for the closing price of $44.59. Over the past 52 weeks, ST has traded in a range of $36.64-$65.58.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 3.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 130.10%. With a float of $152.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $154.47 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 21300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.20, operating margin of +16.19, and the pretax margin is +10.86.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08, was worth 8,201,061. In this transaction Director of this company sold 198,000 shares at a rate of $41.42, taking the stock ownership to the 201,268 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s SVP, Chief Legal Officer sold 1,800 for $48.81, making the entire transaction worth $87,858. This insider now owns 16,389 shares in total.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.85) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.54 while generating a return on equity of 12.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s (ST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)

The latest stats from [Sensata Technologies Holding plc, ST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.07 million was inferior to 1.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s (ST) raw stochastic average was set at 75.05%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $44.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.75. The third major resistance level sits at $46.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.45. The third support level lies at $41.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.77 billion has total of 152,962K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,821 M in contrast with the sum of 363,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,018 M and last quarter income was 140,250 K.