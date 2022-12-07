Investors finally get a glimpse of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) volume hitting the figure of 0.94 million.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $61.40, up 0.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.175 and dropped to $60.51 before settling in for the closing price of $60.64. Over the past 52 weeks, SCCO has traded in a range of $42.42-$79.32.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 15.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 116.30%. With a float of $85.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $773.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14700 employees.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Copper Industry. The insider ownership of Southern Copper Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 14,987,600. In this transaction Chairman of the Board of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $74.94, taking the stock ownership to the 374,966 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chairman of the Board sold 100,000 for $74.97, making the entire transaction worth $7,497,300. This insider now owns 574,966 shares in total.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.99) by -$0.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.77% during the next five years compared to 34.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Southern Copper Corporation’s (SCCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.29 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.02.

During the past 100 days, Southern Copper Corporation’s (SCCO) raw stochastic average was set at 92.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $61.85 in the near term. At $62.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $63.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.52. The third support level lies at $58.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 46.66 billion has total of 773,099K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,934 M in contrast with the sum of 3,397 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,157 M and last quarter income was 519,000 K.