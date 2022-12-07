Investors finally get a glimpse of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) volume hitting the figure of 3.21 million.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) on December 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $28.84, plunging -2.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.945 and dropped to $27.62 before settling in for the closing price of $28.70. Within the past 52 weeks, ZI’s price has moved between $23.29 and $67.88.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 372.90%. With a float of $295.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $401.96 million.

In an organization with 2742 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.27, operating margin of +20.53, and the pretax margin is +13.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 216,929. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $43.39, taking the stock ownership to the 1,137,531 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 03, when Company’s Pres, Chief Operating Officer sold 17,797 for $41.97, making the entire transaction worth $746,853. This insider now owns 577,329 shares in total.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +15.63 while generating a return on equity of 9.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 372.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Trading Performance Indicators

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.68 million. That was better than the volume of 4.2 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.12.

During the past 100 days, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s (ZI) raw stochastic average was set at 16.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.31. However, in the short run, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.74. Second resistance stands at $29.50. The third major resistance level sits at $30.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.85. The third support level lies at $26.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.15 billion based on 403,657K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 747,200 K and income totals 116,800 K. The company made 287,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 17,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.