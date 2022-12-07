Investors must take note of Amprius Technologies Inc.’s (AMPX) performance last week, which was -27.79%.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) kicked off on December 05, 2022, at the price of $9.60, down -27.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.70 and dropped to $7.23 before settling in for the closing price of $10.31. Over the past 52 weeks, AMPX has traded in a range of $5.64-$26.01.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -33.40%. With a float of $15.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.47 million.

In an organization with 51 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -156.17, operating margin of -383.23, and the pretax margin is -357.00.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Amprius Technologies Inc. is 81.98%, while institutional ownership is 1.60%.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -357.00 while generating a return on equity of -131.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Amprius Technologies Inc.’s (AMPX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 146.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.26 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

However, in the short run, Amprius Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.06. Second resistance stands at $10.62. The third major resistance level sits at $11.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.68. The third support level lies at $4.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 629.41 million has total of 84,468K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,772 K in contrast with the sum of -9,896 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 816 K and last quarter income was -4,244 K.