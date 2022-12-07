Investors must take note of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s (MNMD) performance last week, which was 2.96%.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) on December 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.86, plunging -1.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.87 and dropped to $2.6749 before settling in for the closing price of $2.83. Within the past 52 weeks, MNMD’s price has moved between $2.35 and $30.75.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 34.50%. With a float of $32.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.57 million.

The firm has a total of 41 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is 12.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.32%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 27, was worth 1,932. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 644 shares at a rate of $3.00, taking the stock ownership to the 265,293 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 541 for $2.81, making the entire transaction worth $1,520. This insider now owns 265,937 shares in total.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.75) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., MNMD], we can find that recorded value of 0.77 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s (MNMD) raw stochastic average was set at 2.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 149.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.97. The third major resistance level sits at $3.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.48.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 104.45 million based on 37,571K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -93,040 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.