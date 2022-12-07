Investors must take note of ON24 Inc.’s (ONTF) performance last week, which was 0.95%.

On December 06, 2022, ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) opened at $7.55, lower -1.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.61 and dropped to $7.35 before settling in for the closing price of $7.59. Price fluctuations for ONTF have ranged from $6.95 to $17.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -725.10% at the time writing. With a float of $43.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.64 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 717 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ON24 Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 75.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 18, was worth 19,816. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,200 shares at a rate of $9.01, taking the stock ownership to the 260,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,655 for $9.73, making the entire transaction worth $25,820. This insider now owns 262,521 shares in total.

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -725.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ON24 Inc. (ONTF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ON24 Inc. (ONTF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.37 million, its volume of 0.87 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, ON24 Inc.’s (ONTF) raw stochastic average was set at 11.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.60 in the near term. At $7.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.22. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.08.

ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) Key Stats

There are currently 47,484K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 381.72 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 203,610 K according to its annual income of -24,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 47,580 K and its income totaled -14,390 K.