Investors must take note of ONE Gas Inc.’s (OGS) performance last week, which was -10.38%.

ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $73.42, up 4.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.44 and dropped to $73.16 before settling in for the closing price of $73.31. Over the past 52 weeks, OGS has traded in a range of $67.64-$92.26.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 4.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.50%. With a float of $53.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.31 million.

In an organization with 3600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Gas Industry. The insider ownership of ONE Gas Inc. is 1.86%, while institutional ownership is 86.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 27, was worth 61,264. In this transaction Director of this company sold 800 shares at a rate of $76.58, taking the stock ownership to the 10,019 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11, when Company’s Director sold 750 for $86.12, making the entire transaction worth $64,590. This insider now owns 12,768 shares in total.

ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.59) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 7.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ONE Gas Inc.’s (OGS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.98, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ONE Gas Inc. (OGS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.88 million. That was better than the volume of 0.31 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.10.

During the past 100 days, ONE Gas Inc.’s (OGS) raw stochastic average was set at 36.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.96. However, in the short run, ONE Gas Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $77.45. Second resistance stands at $78.58. The third major resistance level sits at $80.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.02. The third support level lies at $70.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.06 billion has total of 54,141K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,809 M in contrast with the sum of 206,430 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 359,360 K and last quarter income was 23,700 K.