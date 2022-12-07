Investors must take note of Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (PH) performance last week, which was -1.43%.

On December 06, 2022, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) opened at $292.64, lower -0.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $294.765 and dropped to $287.10 before settling in for the closing price of $292.87. Price fluctuations for PH have ranged from $230.44 to $340.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 5.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -24.40% at the time writing. With a float of $127.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.43 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 55090 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.65, operating margin of +17.75, and the pretax margin is +10.18.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Parker-Hannifin Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 2,298,288. In this transaction VP, General Counsel, Secretary of this company sold 7,563 shares at a rate of $303.89, taking the stock ownership to the 17,427 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s VP & President-Filtration Grp. sold 6,700 for $300.72, making the entire transaction worth $2,014,824. This insider now owns 7,633 shares in total.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $4.67) by $0.49. This company achieved a net margin of +8.29 while generating a return on equity of 15.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.89% during the next five years compared to 6.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.61, a number that is poised to hit 4.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 20.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) saw its 5-day average volume 0.99 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.65.

During the past 100 days, Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (PH) raw stochastic average was set at 70.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $281.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $275.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $294.20 in the near term. At $298.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $301.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $286.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $282.99. The third support level lies at $278.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Key Stats

There are currently 128,406K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 37.27 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,862 M according to its annual income of 1,316 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,233 M and its income totaled 387,850 K.