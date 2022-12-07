Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) is expecting 4.22% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on December 06, 2022, with Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) stock priced at $177.91, down -0.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $178.795 and dropped to $174.89 before settling in for the closing price of $178.56. KEYS’s price has ranged from $127.93 to $209.08 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 11.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.10%. With a float of $177.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.65, operating margin of +24.46, and the pretax margin is +23.71.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of Keysight Technologies Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 2,408,462. In this transaction SVP of this company sold 13,080 shares at a rate of $184.13, taking the stock ownership to the 40,288 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s President and CEO sold 4,000 for $180.00, making the entire transaction worth $720,000. This insider now owns 88,646 shares in total.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +20.74 while generating a return on equity of 28.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.04% during the next five years compared to 19.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Keysight Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.18, a number that is poised to hit 1.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)

Looking closely at Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.99 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.44.

During the past 100 days, Keysight Technologies Inc.’s (KEYS) raw stochastic average was set at 80.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $167.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $155.86. However, in the short run, Keysight Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $178.79. Second resistance stands at $180.74. The third major resistance level sits at $182.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $174.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $172.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $170.98.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 31.73 billion, the company has a total of 178,796K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,420 M while annual income is 1,124 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,443 M while its latest quarter income was 299,000 K.