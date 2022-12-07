Last month’s performance of -21.26% for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) is certainly impressive

On December 06, 2022, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) opened at $0.1766, lower -3.26% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1845 and dropped to $0.161 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Price fluctuations for NDRA have ranged from $0.16 to $0.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 56.10% at the time writing. With a float of $62.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22 employees.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 1,700. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.17, taking the stock ownership to the 162,857 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer bought 20,000 for $0.27, making the entire transaction worth $5,400. This insider now owns 352,775 shares in total.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -125.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.33 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s (NDRA) raw stochastic average was set at 3.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2493, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2858. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1822 in the near term. At $0.1951, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2057. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1587, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1481. The third support level lies at $0.1352 if the price breaches the second support level.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) Key Stats

There are currently 63,174K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -11,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,440 K.