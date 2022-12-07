Last month’s performance of -30.47% for Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is certainly impressive

On December 06, 2022, Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) opened at $4.04, lower -1.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.04 and dropped to $3.94 before settling in for the closing price of $4.05. Price fluctuations for KODK have ranged from $3.45 to $7.50 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -6.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 102.80% at the time writing. With a float of $55.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4200 workers is very important to gauge.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Eastman Kodak Company is 29.70%, while institutional ownership is 31.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 48,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $6.48, taking the stock ownership to the 27,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 23, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $6.42, making the entire transaction worth $64,200. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 102.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -12.00% during the next five years compared to -3.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Eastman Kodak Company (KODK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03

Technical Analysis of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

The latest stats from [Eastman Kodak Company, KODK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.56 million was inferior to 1.16 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Eastman Kodak Company’s (KODK) raw stochastic average was set at 0.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.08. The third major resistance level sits at $4.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.88. The third support level lies at $3.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Key Stats

There are currently 79,102K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 315.58 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,150 M according to its annual income of 24,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 289,000 K and its income totaled 2,000 K.