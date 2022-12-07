Last month’s performance of -7.21% for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) is certainly impressive

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $64.03, up 1.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.09 and dropped to $63.52 before settling in for the closing price of $63.96. Over the past 52 weeks, EWBC has traded in a range of $61.65-$93.51.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 7.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 53.60%. With a float of $139.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.92 million.

In an organization with 3100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of East West Bancorp Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 362,150. In this transaction Vice Chairman of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $72.43, taking the stock ownership to the 52,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Director sold 1,600 for $91.51, making the entire transaction worth $146,416. This insider now owns 17,130 shares in total.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.1) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +47.56 while generating a return on equity of 15.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at East West Bancorp Inc.’s (EWBC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.07, a number that is poised to hit 2.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.08 million. That was better than the volume of 0.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.34.

During the past 100 days, East West Bancorp Inc.’s (EWBC) raw stochastic average was set at 13.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.41. However, in the short run, East West Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $65.53. Second resistance stands at $66.10. The third major resistance level sits at $67.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.96. The third support level lies at $62.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.21 billion has total of 140,947K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,905 M in contrast with the sum of 872,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 703,790 K and last quarter income was 295,340 K.