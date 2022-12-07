Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) to new highs

On December 06, 2022, China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) opened at $8.00, lower -28.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.00 and dropped to $5.10 before settling in for the closing price of $7.86. Price fluctuations for CAAS have ranged from $2.20 to $8.13 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 1.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 323.50% at the time writing. With a float of $10.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3949 employees.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of China Automotive Systems Inc. is 65.18%, while institutional ownership is 3.10%.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 323.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -12.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS)

Looking closely at China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.51 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 81212.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, China Automotive Systems Inc.’s (CAAS) raw stochastic average was set at 53.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 170.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.47. However, in the short run, China Automotive Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.39. Second resistance stands at $9.15. The third major resistance level sits at $10.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.59.

China Automotive Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) Key Stats

There are currently 30,662K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 167.51 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 497,990 K according to its annual income of 11,050 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 137,210 K and its income totaled 7,470 K.