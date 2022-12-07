Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) to new highs

December 06, 2022, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) trading session started at the price of $83.47, that was -1.40% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.3756 and dropped to $81.37 before settling in for the closing price of $83.47. A 52-week range for LYB has been $71.46 – $112.53.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 294.90%. With a float of $254.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.00 million.

The firm has a total of 19100 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 71.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 61,926,119. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 729,846 shares at a rate of $84.85, taking the stock ownership to the 3,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 154 for $84.85, making the entire transaction worth $13,067. This insider now owns 766,479 shares in total.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $4.66) by $0.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 294.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.09% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LyondellBasell Industries N.V., LYB], we can find that recorded value of 2.44 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.73.

During the past 100 days, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) raw stochastic average was set at 51.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $83.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $85.69. The third major resistance level sits at $87.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.68. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $77.98.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Key Stats

There are 325,624K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 26.72 billion. As of now, sales total 46,173 M while income totals 5,610 M. Its latest quarter income was 12,250 M while its last quarter net income were 570,000 K.