Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) to new highs

A new trading day began on December 06, 2022, with Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) stock priced at $23.39, down -2.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.715 and dropped to $22.67 before settling in for the closing price of $23.52. PRVA’s price has ranged from $17.99 to $44.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -701.50%. With a float of $103.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.59 million.

The firm has a total of 810 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Privia Health Group Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 86.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 275,737. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,115 shares at a rate of $22.76, taking the stock ownership to the 5,875,351 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 2,278,085 for $22.56, making the entire transaction worth $51,393,598. This insider now owns 17,741,723 shares in total.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Privia Health Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 479.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Privia Health Group Inc., PRVA], we can find that recorded value of 0.8 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Privia Health Group Inc.’s (PRVA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.13. The third major resistance level sits at $24.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.40.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.64 billion, the company has a total of 114,299K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 966,220 K while annual income is -188,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 342,900 K while its latest quarter income was 1,620 K.