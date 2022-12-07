Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Teekay Corporation (TK) to new highs

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $4.44, down -2.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.45 and dropped to $4.24 before settling in for the closing price of $4.41. Over the past 52 weeks, TK has traded in a range of $2.54-$4.57.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -21.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -32.90%. With a float of $67.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.61 million.

The firm has a total of 4150 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -7.29, operating margin of -18.19, and the pretax margin is -41.38.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Teekay Corporation is 41.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.80%.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -15.04 while generating a return on equity of -20.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -10.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Teekay Corporation’s (TK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.95

Technical Analysis of Teekay Corporation (TK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Teekay Corporation, TK], we can find that recorded value of 0.85 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Teekay Corporation’s (TK) raw stochastic average was set at 83.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.53. The third major resistance level sits at $4.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.99.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 418.28 million has total of 101,693K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 682,510 K in contrast with the sum of 7,810 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 303,200 K and last quarter income was 33,130 K.