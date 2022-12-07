LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) 20 Days SMA touches -9.44%: The odds favor the bear

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) on December 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.54, plunging -0.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.57 and dropped to $6.38 before settling in for the closing price of $6.54. Within the past 52 weeks, LL’s price has moved between $6.00 and $17.96.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 3.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -34.60%. With a float of $28.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.67 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Home Improvement Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 77.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 08, was worth 65,391. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,635 shares at a rate of $9.86, taking the stock ownership to the 31,625 shares.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by -$0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 20.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) Trading Performance Indicators

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (LL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.31 million, its volume of 0.63 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, LL Flooring Holdings Inc.’s (LL) raw stochastic average was set at 10.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.60 in the near term. At $6.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.22.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 189.41 million based on 29,302K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,152 M and income totals 41,700 K. The company made 268,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.