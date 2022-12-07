Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) 20 Days SMA touches -1.02%: The odds favor the bear

December 05, 2022, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) trading session started at the price of $145.23, that was -5.05% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $146.89 and dropped to $142.05 before settling in for the closing price of $150.75. A 52-week range for VAC has been $110.08 – $174.74.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 117.00%. With a float of $35.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.50 million.

The firm has a total of 20300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.46, operating margin of +11.90, and the pretax margin is +3.26.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 399,600. In this transaction Exec. VP & CIO of this company sold 2,700 shares at a rate of $148.00, taking the stock ownership to the 17,112 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Exec. VP & Chief HR Officer sold 3,765 for $147.36, making the entire transaction worth $554,810. This insider now owns 8,606 shares in total.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.27) by $0.6. This company achieved a net margin of +1.26 while generating a return on equity of 1.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 117.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.76% during the next five years compared to -23.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.97, a number that is poised to hit 2.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, VAC], we can find that recorded value of 0.41 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.27.

During the past 100 days, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s (VAC) raw stochastic average was set at 69.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $138.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $141.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $146.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $148.86. The third major resistance level sits at $150.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $141.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $139.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $136.32.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) Key Stats

There are 38,320K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.42 billion. As of now, sales total 3,890 M while income totals 49,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,252 M while its last quarter net income were 109,000 K.