National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) with a beta value of 0.68 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $38.50, down -1.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.85 and dropped to $37.81 before settling in for the closing price of $38.77. Over the past 52 weeks, NSA has traded in a range of $36.75-$70.04.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 24.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 84.70%. With a float of $83.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.47 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2125 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.46, operating margin of +37.26, and the pretax margin is +25.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of National Storage Affiliates Trust is 6.70%, while institutional ownership is 88.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 177,840. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,680 shares at a rate of $38.00, taking the stock ownership to the 55,965 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 292 for $37.78, making the entire transaction worth $11,032. This insider now owns 17,392 shares in total.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.37) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +17.96 while generating a return on equity of 7.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 25.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at National Storage Affiliates Trust’s (NSA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.76 million, its volume of 0.53 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, National Storage Affiliates Trust’s (NSA) raw stochastic average was set at 6.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.78 in the near term. At $39.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $36.70.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.53 billion has total of 90,865K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 585,670 K in contrast with the sum of 105,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 206,770 K and last quarter income was 22,210 K.