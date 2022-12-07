No matter how cynical the overall market is, 89bio Inc. (ETNB) performance over the last week is recorded 2.05%

December 06, 2022, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) trading session started at the price of $8.44, that was -4.44% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.48 and dropped to $7.8492 before settling in for the closing price of $8.34. A 52-week range for ETNB has been $2.00 – $15.07.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -45.70%. With a float of $46.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 41 employees.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward 89bio Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of 89bio Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 18, was worth 8,971,469. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,172,741 shares at a rate of $7.65, taking the stock ownership to the 8,955,410 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s Director bought 2,816,900 for $3.55, making the entire transaction worth $9,999,995. This insider now owns 7,782,669 shares in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$1.05) by -$0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

Looking closely at 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, 89bio Inc.’s (ETNB) raw stochastic average was set at 66.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.85. However, in the short run, 89bio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.35. Second resistance stands at $8.73. The third major resistance level sits at $8.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.09.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Key Stats

There are 46,537K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 364.31 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -90,120 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -26,810 K.