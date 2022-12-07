No matter how cynical the overall market is Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) performance over the last week is recorded -4.36%

On December 06, 2022, Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) opened at $5.07, lower -9.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.11 and dropped to $4.54 before settling in for the closing price of $5.11. Price fluctuations for AMTX have ranged from $4.45 to $17.22 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 8.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.90% at the time writing. With a float of $34.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 158 workers is very important to gauge.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aemetis Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 61.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 668,445. In this transaction Director of this company sold 55,165 shares at a rate of $12.12, taking the stock ownership to the 34,462 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $12.21, making the entire transaction worth $12,210. This insider now owns 6,000 shares in total.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by $0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

The latest stats from [Aemetis Inc., AMTX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.69 million was inferior to 0.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Aemetis Inc.’s (AMTX) raw stochastic average was set at 1.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.32. The third major resistance level sits at $5.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.83.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Key Stats

There are currently 35,044K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 163.89 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 211,950 K according to its annual income of -47,150 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 71,830 K and its income totaled -66,850 K.