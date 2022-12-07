No matter how cynical the overall market is, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) performance over the last week is recorded 3.28%

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $313.76, down -0.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $315.28 and dropped to $309.87 before settling in for the closing price of $314.97. Over the past 52 weeks, APD has traded in a range of $216.24-$320.62.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 9.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.60%. With a float of $220.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19710 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.46, operating margin of +18.56, and the pretax margin is +21.69.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.61) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +17.67 while generating a return on equity of 16.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.65% during the next five years compared to 14.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s (APD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.08, a number that is poised to hit 2.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD)

Looking closely at Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.34 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.93.

During the past 100 days, Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s (APD) raw stochastic average was set at 91.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $266.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $249.31. However, in the short run, Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $314.96. Second resistance stands at $317.83. The third major resistance level sits at $320.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $309.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $307.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $304.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 67.85 billion has total of 221,866K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,699 M in contrast with the sum of 2,256 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,570 M and last quarter income was 583,100 K.