No matter how cynical the overall market is, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) performance over the last week is recorded 1.06%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $17.43, down -0.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.015 and dropped to $17.225 before settling in for the closing price of $17.35. Over the past 52 weeks, ARQT has traded in a range of $13.59-$27.40.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -9.80%. With a float of $58.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.93 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 147 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 31,289. In this transaction insider of this company sold 1,720 shares at a rate of $18.19, taking the stock ownership to the 19,535 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director sold 3,403 for $20.01, making the entire transaction worth $68,103. This insider now owns 165,825 shares in total.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.31 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.43) by $0.12. This company achieved a return on equity of -72.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 13.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1463.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.89, a number that is poised to hit -1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.5 million, its volume of 0.78 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) raw stochastic average was set at 9.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.76 in the near term. At $18.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $18.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.18.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.02 billion has total of 60,928K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -206,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 730 K and last quarter income was -107,710 K.