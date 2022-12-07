No matter how cynical the overall market is Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) performance over the last week is recorded 1.97%

On December 06, 2022, Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) opened at $39.46, lower -3.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.575 and dropped to $37.96 before settling in for the closing price of $39.57. Price fluctuations for BSY have ranged from $26.32 to $50.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.80% at the time writing. With a float of $207.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.12 million.

In an organization with 4626 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.91, operating margin of +11.92, and the pretax margin is +9.67.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bentley Systems Incorporated is 21.80%, while institutional ownership is 36.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 9,477,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 236,782 shares at a rate of $40.02, taking the stock ownership to the 13,044,727 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director sold 63,218 for $40.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,528,720. This insider now owns 13,281,509 shares in total.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +9.66 while generating a return on equity of 24.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.1 million. That was better than the volume of 0.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Bentley Systems Incorporated’s (BSY) raw stochastic average was set at 68.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.80. However, in the short run, Bentley Systems Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $39.22. Second resistance stands at $40.21. The third major resistance level sits at $40.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.99.

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Key Stats

There are currently 276,791K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 965,050 K according to its annual income of 93,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 268,330 K and its income totaled 36,990 K.