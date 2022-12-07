No matter how cynical the overall market is, BioNTech SE (BNTX) performance over the last week is recorded -1.22%

On December 06, 2022, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) opened at $166.00, lower -3.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $166.00 and dropped to $158.36 before settling in for the closing price of $166.71. Price fluctuations for BNTX have ranged from $117.08 to $317.61 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.30% at the time writing. With a float of $215.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $240.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3082 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.49, operating margin of +92.93, and the pretax margin is +79.29.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BioNTech SE is 62.96%, while institutional ownership is 17.00%.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $6.87) by -$0.61. This company achieved a net margin of +54.24 while generating a return on equity of 160.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BioNTech SE (BNTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 42.94, a number that is poised to hit 7.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Looking closely at BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.94 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.45.

During the past 100 days, BioNTech SE’s (BNTX) raw stochastic average was set at 64.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $146.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $151.91. However, in the short run, BioNTech SE’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $165.63. Second resistance stands at $169.63. The third major resistance level sits at $173.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $157.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $154.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $150.35.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Key Stats

There are currently 242,685K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 39.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,451 M according to its annual income of 12,177 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,486 M and its income totaled 1,798 M.