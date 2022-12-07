No matter how cynical the overall market is, Polaris Inc. (PII) performance over the last week is recorded -1.71%

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) on December 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $110.76, soaring 0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $111.825 and dropped to $109.34 before settling in for the closing price of $110.66. Within the past 52 weeks, PII’s price has moved between $91.86 and $127.37.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 12.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 295.10%. With a float of $54.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.81, operating margin of +7.99, and the pretax margin is +7.63.

Polaris Inc. (PII) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Recreational Vehicles industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Polaris Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 91.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 2,920,764. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 24,500 shares at a rate of $119.21, taking the stock ownership to the 61,202 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s President – PG&A sold 12,000 for $120.14, making the entire transaction worth $1,441,680. This insider now owns 20,583 shares in total.

Polaris Inc. (PII) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.82) by $0.43. This company achieved a net margin of +6.02 while generating a return on equity of 41.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 295.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 19.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) Trading Performance Indicators

Polaris Inc. (PII) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.16, a number that is poised to hit 3.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Polaris Inc. (PII)

Looking closely at Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), its last 5-days average volume was 0.64 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.70.

During the past 100 days, Polaris Inc.’s (PII) raw stochastic average was set at 60.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $104.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $107.69. However, in the short run, Polaris Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $112.16. Second resistance stands at $113.24. The third major resistance level sits at $114.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $108.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $107.19.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.30 billion based on 57,959K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,198 M and income totals 493,900 K. The company made 2,341 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 186,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.