No matter how cynical the overall market is, SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) performance over the last week is recorded -7.23%

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) kicked off on December 05, 2022, at the price of $8.66, down -3.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.79 and dropped to $8.27 before settling in for the closing price of $8.66. Over the past 52 weeks, SIGA has traded in a range of $5.49-$26.99.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 54.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.20%. With a float of $40.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 39 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.58, operating margin of +66.65, and the pretax margin is +66.81.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 47.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 234,600. In this transaction Director of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $7.82, taking the stock ownership to the 100,875 shares.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +51.96 while generating a return on equity of 45.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to 27.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SIGA Technologies Inc.’s (SIGA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.41 and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)

Looking closely at SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, SIGA Technologies Inc.’s (SIGA) raw stochastic average was set at 0.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.98. However, in the short run, SIGA Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.66. Second resistance stands at $8.99. The third major resistance level sits at $9.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.62.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 637.84 million has total of 73,024K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 133,670 K in contrast with the sum of 69,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 72,210 K and last quarter income was 33,040 K.