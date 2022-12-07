No matter how cynical the overall market is, Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) performance over the last week is recorded 5.24%

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $27.69, down -6.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.69 and dropped to $25.49 before settling in for the closing price of $27.74. Over the past 52 weeks, TWST has traded in a range of $23.90-$92.22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 125.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 11.70%. With a float of $56.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.29 million.

The firm has a total of 652 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.38, operating margin of -122.33, and the pretax margin is -112.14.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 31,748. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 1,275 shares at a rate of $24.90, taking the stock ownership to the 253,631 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s insider sold 379 for $29.55, making the entire transaction worth $11,199. This insider now owns 255,581 shares in total.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.08 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.31) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -107.02 while generating a return on equity of -31.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Twist Bioscience Corporation’s (TWST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.03, a number that is poised to hit -1.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Twist Bioscience Corporation, TWST], we can find that recorded value of 1.15 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.70.

During the past 100 days, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s (TWST) raw stochastic average was set at 5.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.56. The third major resistance level sits at $29.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.16. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.82.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.43 billion has total of 56,568K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 203,570 K in contrast with the sum of -217,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 57,310 K and last quarter income was -51,120 K.