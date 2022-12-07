Now that Chubb Limited’s volume has hit 1.5 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On December 06, 2022, Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) opened at $215.68, higher 1.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $218.24 and dropped to $215.01 before settling in for the closing price of $215.43. Price fluctuations for CB have ranged from $173.78 to $222.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 5.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 147.30% at the time writing. With a float of $413.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $416.54 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 31000 employees.

Chubb Limited (CB) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Chubb Limited is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 1,764,678. In this transaction Vice Chrm, Chubb Group* of this company sold 7,949 shares at a rate of $222.00, taking the stock ownership to the 123,553 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s Vice Chrm, Chubb Group* sold 19,051 for $218.59, making the entire transaction worth $4,164,421. This insider now owns 131,502 shares in total.

Chubb Limited (CB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.51) by $0.66. This company achieved a net margin of +20.85 while generating a return on equity of 14.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 147.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.84% during the next five years compared to 16.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Chubb Limited (CB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.33, a number that is poised to hit 4.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chubb Limited (CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) saw its 5-day average volume 2.04 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.84.

During the past 100 days, Chubb Limited’s (CB) raw stochastic average was set at 90.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $202.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $200.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $218.91 in the near term. At $220.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $222.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $215.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $213.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $212.45.

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Key Stats

There are currently 415,050K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 89.98 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 40,963 M according to its annual income of 8,539 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,130 M and its income totaled 812,000 K.