Now that Rumble Inc.’s volume has hit 2.42 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) kicked off on December 05, 2022, at the price of $8.61, down -13.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.69 and dropped to $7.50 before settling in for the closing price of $8.76. Over the past 52 weeks, RUM has traded in a range of $6.35-$18.52.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -968.50%. With a float of $135.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $384.91 million.

In an organization with 50 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Rumble Inc. is 6.00%, while institutional ownership is 5.70%.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -968.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rumble Inc.’s (RUM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 26.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 132.02.

Technical Analysis of Rumble Inc. (RUM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.29 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Rumble Inc.’s (RUM) raw stochastic average was set at 11.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.00. However, in the short run, Rumble Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.35. Second resistance stands at $9.11. The third major resistance level sits at $9.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.97.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.95 billion has total of 38,200K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,466 K in contrast with the sum of -17,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,980 K and last quarter income was -1,870 K.