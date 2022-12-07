Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) with a beta value of 0.90 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on December 06, 2022, with Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) stock priced at $49.08, down -4.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $49.08 and dropped to $46.715 before settling in for the closing price of $49.45. OMCL’s price has ranged from $46.19 to $185.28 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 10.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 120.60%. With a float of $44.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.03, operating margin of +9.03, and the pretax margin is +5.83.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 126,942. In this transaction CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $50.78, taking the stock ownership to the 88,348 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER sold 1,793 for $51.46, making the entire transaction worth $92,268. This insider now owns 38,996 shares in total.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.84 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.88 while generating a return on equity of 7.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.20% during the next five years compared to 43.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Omnicell Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 203.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)

Looking closely at Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.76 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.51.

During the past 100 days, Omnicell Inc.’s (OMCL) raw stochastic average was set at 1.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.51. However, in the short run, Omnicell Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.68. Second resistance stands at $50.06. The third major resistance level sits at $51.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $43.95.

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.12 billion, the company has a total of 44,289K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,132 M while annual income is 77,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 348,060 K while its latest quarter income was 16,770 K.