Owens Corning (OC) with a beta value of 1.43 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On December 06, 2022, Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) opened at $89.41, lower -0.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.41 and dropped to $87.145 before settling in for the closing price of $88.88. Price fluctuations for OC have ranged from $72.97 to $101.12 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 8.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 370.50% at the time writing. With a float of $92.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 20000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.08, operating margin of +16.12, and the pretax margin is +15.45.

Owens Corning (OC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 324,216. In this transaction President, Composites of this company sold 3,600 shares at a rate of $90.06, taking the stock ownership to the 46,428 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s Chair, President and CEO sold 7,600 for $80.80, making the entire transaction worth $614,080. This insider now owns 183,384 shares in total.

Owens Corning (OC) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.19) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +11.71 while generating a return on equity of 24.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 370.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.40% during the next five years compared to 22.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Owens Corning (OC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.59, a number that is poised to hit 2.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens Corning (OC)

Looking closely at Owens Corning (NYSE: OC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.11 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.91.

During the past 100 days, Owens Corning’s (OC) raw stochastic average was set at 75.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.12. However, in the short run, Owens Corning’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $90.39. Second resistance stands at $92.03. The third major resistance level sits at $93.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $87.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $83.85.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Key Stats

There are currently 93,456K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.20 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,498 M according to its annual income of 995,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,529 M and its income totaled 470,000 K.