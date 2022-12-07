Penumbra Inc. (PEN) 20 Days SMA touches 10.64%: The odds favor the bear

On December 06, 2022, Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) opened at $211.17, higher 1.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $216.40 and dropped to $208.00 before settling in for the closing price of $212.00. Price fluctuations for PEN have ranged from $114.86 to $290.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 131.80% at the time writing. With a float of $36.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.92 million.

The firm has a total of 3800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.24, operating margin of -1.00, and the pretax margin is -1.40.

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Penumbra Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 315,431. In this transaction EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $210.29, taking the stock ownership to the 55,310 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary sold 1,500 for $194.48, making the entire transaction worth $291,723. This insider now owns 55,496 shares in total.

Penumbra Inc. (PEN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +0.71 while generating a return on equity of 0.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 131.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.10% during the next five years compared to -20.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Penumbra Inc. (PEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Penumbra Inc. (PEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Penumbra Inc., PEN], we can find that recorded value of 0.47 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.77.

During the past 100 days, Penumbra Inc.’s (PEN) raw stochastic average was set at 99.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $186.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $172.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $218.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $221.87. The third major resistance level sits at $227.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $210.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $205.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $202.14.

Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) Key Stats

There are currently 37,979K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 747,590 K according to its annual income of 5,280 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 213,680 K and its income totaled -2,270 K.