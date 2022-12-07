Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.59 million

December 06, 2022, Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) trading session started at the price of $77.18, that was -2.38% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.59 and dropped to $74.9902 before settling in for the closing price of $77.41. A 52-week range for PLNT has been $54.15 – $97.33.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 373.10%. With a float of $81.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.16 million.

The firm has a total of 1529 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.11, operating margin of +24.65, and the pretax margin is +8.85.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Planet Fitness Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 3,575. In this transaction Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 44 shares at a rate of $81.25, taking the stock ownership to the 7,310 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s Chief Operations Officer sold 116 for $83.88, making the entire transaction worth $9,730. This insider now owns 7,354 shares in total.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.38) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +7.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 373.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Planet Fitness Inc., PLNT], we can find that recorded value of 0.73 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.40.

During the past 100 days, Planet Fitness Inc.’s (PLNT) raw stochastic average was set at 74.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $77.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $78.65. The third major resistance level sits at $79.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $71.91.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) Key Stats

There are 89,561K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.84 billion. As of now, sales total 587,020 K while income totals 42,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 244,390 K while its last quarter net income were 26,910 K.