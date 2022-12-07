Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) last year’s performance of -73.72% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on December 06, 2022, with Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) stock priced at $30.51, down -0.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.56 and dropped to $29.89 before settling in for the closing price of $30.47. RPD’s price has ranged from $26.49 to $122.91 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 27.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -36.70%. With a float of $58.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2353 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.20, operating margin of -20.97, and the pretax margin is -25.39.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 1,181,929. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 41,619 shares at a rate of $28.40, taking the stock ownership to the 428,074 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s CEO sold 41,619 for $29.08, making the entire transaction worth $1,210,097. This insider now owns 428,074 shares in total.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -27.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rapid7 Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 71.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Looking closely at Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.88 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

During the past 100 days, Rapid7 Inc.’s (RPD) raw stochastic average was set at 8.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.22. However, in the short run, Rapid7 Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.63. Second resistance stands at $30.93. The third major resistance level sits at $31.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $29.29.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.82 billion, the company has a total of 59,236K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 535,400 K while annual income is -146,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 175,770 K while its latest quarter income was -28,730 K.