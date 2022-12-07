Recent developments with IAA Inc. (IAA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.56 cents.

IAA Inc. (NYSE: IAA) kicked off on December 05, 2022, at the price of $37.49, up 2.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.63 and dropped to $37.49 before settling in for the closing price of $37.79. Over the past 52 weeks, IAA has traded in a range of $31.32-$52.20.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 10.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 50.90%. With a float of $133.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4446 employees.

IAA Inc. (IAA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 08, was worth 95,790. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $31.93, taking the stock ownership to the 115,096 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 5,000 for $32.28, making the entire transaction worth $161,402. This insider now owns 139,258 shares in total.

IAA Inc. (IAA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.57) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

IAA Inc. (NYSE: IAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at IAA Inc.’s (IAA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IAA Inc. (IAA)

IAA Inc. (NYSE: IAA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.88 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, IAA Inc.’s (IAA) raw stochastic average was set at 69.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.98 in the near term. At $39.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.09. The third support level lies at $36.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

IAA Inc. (NYSE: IAA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.13 billion has total of 133,765K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,837 M in contrast with the sum of 294,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 497,500 K and last quarter income was 50,300 K.