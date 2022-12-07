Recent developments with Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.90 cents.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $140.75, up 4.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $146.16 and dropped to $140.42 before settling in for the closing price of $139.23. Over the past 52 weeks, RGA has traded in a range of $96.83-$148.75.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 7.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 43.30%. With a float of $66.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3500 employees.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Reinsurance Industry. The insider ownership of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 357,899. In this transaction SEVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,729 shares at a rate of $131.15, taking the stock ownership to the 36,921 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Director sold 4,300 for $113.34, making the entire transaction worth $487,369. This insider now owns 1,618 shares in total.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.77) by $3.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.71 while generating a return on equity of 4.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s (RGA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.40, a number that is poised to hit 3.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.49 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.84.

During the past 100 days, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s (RGA) raw stochastic average was set at 92.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $138.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $122.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $148.01 in the near term. At $149.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $153.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $142.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $138.47. The third support level lies at $136.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.83 billion has total of 66,836K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,658 M in contrast with the sum of 617,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,066 M and last quarter income was 284,000 K.