Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) average volume reaches $770.21K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) on December 06, 2022, started off the session at the price of $22.99, soaring 2.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.73 and dropped to $22.81 before settling in for the closing price of $23.18. Within the past 52 weeks, RCII’s price has moved between $16.82 and $51.98.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 9.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -45.90%. With a float of $49.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14290 employees.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Rental & Leasing Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rent-A-Center Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 87.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 25,739. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,475 shares at a rate of $17.45, taking the stock ownership to the 77,144 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 12, when Company’s Director bought 1,223 for $20.69, making the entire transaction worth $25,304. This insider now owns 75,669 shares in total.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.99) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.50% during the next five years compared to 24.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) Trading Performance Indicators

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII)

Looking closely at Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Rent-A-Center Inc.’s (RCII) raw stochastic average was set at 45.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.35. However, in the short run, Rent-A-Center Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.98. Second resistance stands at $24.32. The third major resistance level sits at $24.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.14.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.31 billion based on 55,670K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,583 M and income totals 134,940 K. The company made 1,024 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,780 K in sales during its previous quarter.