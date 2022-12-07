RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) plunged -0.95 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On December 06, 2022, RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) opened at $11.49, lower -0.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.57 and dropped to $11.38 before settling in for the closing price of $11.55. Price fluctuations for RLJ have ranged from $9.84 to $15.45 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has dropped its sales by -7.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 22.90% at the time writing. With a float of $158.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.37 million.

In an organization with 76 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of RLJ Lodging Trust is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 52,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $10.47, taking the stock ownership to the 79,635 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18, when Company’s Director sold 40,000 for $14.40, making the entire transaction worth $576,000. This insider now owns 62,674 shares in total.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.1) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.07 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, RLJ Lodging Trust’s (RLJ) raw stochastic average was set at 43.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.45. However, in the short run, RLJ Lodging Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.55. Second resistance stands at $11.65. The third major resistance level sits at $11.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.17.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Key Stats

There are currently 162,054K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.88 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 785,660 K according to its annual income of -305,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 318,070 K and its income totaled 17,590 K.