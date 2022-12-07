ROG (Rogers Corporation) dropped -0.50 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on December 06, 2022, with Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) stock priced at $119.67, down -0.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $120.00 and dropped to $116.81 before settling in for the closing price of $119.69. ROG’s price has ranged from $98.45 to $274.51 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 7.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 114.50%. With a float of $18.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3675 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.89, operating margin of +13.91, and the pretax margin is +13.54.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Rogers Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 100,750. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $100.75, taking the stock ownership to the 6,850 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $100.20, making the entire transaction worth $100,200. This insider now owns 13,047 shares in total.

Rogers Corporation (ROG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.59 while generating a return on equity of 10.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rogers Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.82

Technical Analysis of Rogers Corporation (ROG)

Looking closely at Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.65 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.45.

During the past 100 days, Rogers Corporation’s (ROG) raw stochastic average was set at 11.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $175.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $242.38. However, in the short run, Rogers Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $120.46. Second resistance stands at $121.82. The third major resistance level sits at $123.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $117.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $115.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $114.08.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.13 billion, the company has a total of 18,812K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 932,890 K while annual income is 108,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 247,230 K while its latest quarter income was 14,840 K.