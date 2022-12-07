SIRI (Sirius XM Holdings Inc.) dropped -0.49 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On December 06, 2022, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) opened at $6.205, lower -0.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.23 and dropped to $6.12 before settling in for the closing price of $6.18. Price fluctuations for SIRI have ranged from $5.69 to $6.85 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 11.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 916.90% at the time writing. With a float of $658.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.90 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5590 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.09, operating margin of +23.40, and the pretax margin is +17.55.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 288,568. In this transaction Director of this company sold 44,670 shares at a rate of $6.46, taking the stock ownership to the 93,969 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Senior VP & Controller sold 33,639 for $6.38, making the entire transaction worth $214,785. This insider now owns 351,369 shares in total.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +15.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 916.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.54% during the next five years compared to 16.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 143.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Looking closely at Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI), its last 5-days average volume was 16.79 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 17.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (SIRI) raw stochastic average was set at 38.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.25. However, in the short run, Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.21. Second resistance stands at $6.28. The third major resistance level sits at $6.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.99.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) Key Stats

There are currently 3,889,537K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 24.57 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,696 M according to its annual income of 1,314 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,280 M and its income totaled 247,000 K.