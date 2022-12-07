SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) average volume reaches $1.16M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) kicked off on December 06, 2022, at the price of $310.95, down -4.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $314.445 and dropped to $296.68 before settling in for the closing price of $314.06. Over the past 52 weeks, SEDG has traded in a range of $190.15-$375.90.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 52.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.20%. With a float of $55.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.73 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3964 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.03, operating margin of +10.48, and the pretax margin is +9.53.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 90.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 18,647. In this transaction CEO of this company sold 63 shares at a rate of $295.98, taking the stock ownership to the 45,231 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s VP, Core Technologies sold 63 for $295.98, making the entire transaction worth $18,647. This insider now owns 154,748 shares in total.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.39) by -$0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +8.61 while generating a return on equity of 14.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.28% during the next five years compared to 39.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s (SEDG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.04, a number that is poised to hit 1.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

Looking closely at SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.14 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 15.59.

During the past 100 days, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s (SEDG) raw stochastic average was set at 58.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $248.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $279.83. However, in the short run, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $310.06. Second resistance stands at $321.13. The third major resistance level sits at $327.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $292.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $285.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $274.53.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.01 billion has total of 55,895K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,964 M in contrast with the sum of 169,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 836,720 K and last quarter income was 24,740 K.