Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) average volume reaches $838.16K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

December 06, 2022, Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) trading session started at the price of $0.90, that was 1.84% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9103 and dropped to $0.8301 before settling in for the closing price of $0.88. A 52-week range for SPRU has been $0.69 – $4.49.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 127.00%. With a float of $93.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 177 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.46, operating margin of -377.60, and the pretax margin is +184.55.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Spruce Power Holding Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Spruce Power Holding Corporation is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 31.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 18,018. In this transaction President of this company bought 20,250 shares at a rate of $0.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,627,112 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 25, when Company’s President bought 200 for $0.90, making the entire transaction worth $180. This insider now owns 200 shares in total.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +184.55 while generating a return on equity of 10.46.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47

Technical Analysis of Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.89 million, its volume of 0.54 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s (SPRU) raw stochastic average was set at 24.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8853, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3192. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9276 in the near term. At $0.9591, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0078. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8474, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7987. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7672.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) Key Stats

There are 144,121K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 126.88 million. As of now, sales total 15,600 K while income totals 28,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 8,360 K while its last quarter net income were -22,010 K.