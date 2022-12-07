Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 7,960 K

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) kicked off on December 05, 2022, at the price of $0.1899, down -20.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1899 and dropped to $0.125 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Over the past 52 weeks, STRY has traded in a range of $0.17-$10.90.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -33.10%. With a float of $118.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.69 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 736 employees.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Starry Group Holdings Inc. is 5.90%, while institutional ownership is 62.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 3. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 17 shares at a rate of $0.19, taking the stock ownership to the 6,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 42,049 for $0.19, making the entire transaction worth $7,998. This insider now owns 15,971,114 shares in total.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.27) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of 7.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s (STRY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY)

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) saw its 5-day average volume 1.8 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s (STRY) raw stochastic average was set at 0.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 180.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1783 in the near term. At $0.2166, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2432. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1134, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0868. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0485.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.83 million has total of 167,112K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,263 K in contrast with the sum of 25,550 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,960 K and last quarter income was -60,310 K.